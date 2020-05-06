Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) is up 4.1% after Q1 earnings where it topped consensus with revenues more than doubled from the acquisition of the former Fox regional sports networks.

Revenue rose 123% to $1.61B; excluding the RSN acquisition, media revenues were up 17% (amid higher retransmission revenues and an increase in political advertising).

Those revenues were still short of company guidance as the pandemic had an effect on certain advertising revenues.

Meanwhile, operating income rose 248% to $327M, and EBITDA was up 69% to $281M.

It's withdrawing all previous 2020 guidance due to lack of visibility on the resumption of pro sports in the pandemic.

