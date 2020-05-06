Kirkland Lake Gold (KL -2.5% ) is lower after reporting roughly in-line Q1 results, with revenue boosted by the Detour Gold acquisition and higher gold prices.

Kirkland Lake said the Detour Lake Mine contributed significant free cash flow in its first two months with the company.

Q1 revenues surged 82% Y/Y to $554.7M, including $179.4M from Detour Lake, gold sales jumped 48% to 344.5K oz., and the company's average gold price rose to $1,586/oz. from $1,307/oz. a year ago.

Q1 consolidated production climbed 43% to 330.8K oz. from 231.9K oz. in the prior-year quarter; excluding Detour Lake, production totaled 239.3K oz.

Q1 all-in sustaining cost was $776/oz. of gold sold, compared to $560/oz. a year ago; excluding Detour Lake, AISC was $619/oz.

Kirkland Lake says it is starting to gradually recall employees who were off work due to steps taken to combat COVID-19, but it does not expect to achieve full production during Q2 and anticipates output and costs will be affected for most of the year.

The company says cash holdings as of March 31 totaled $530.9M, with no debt.