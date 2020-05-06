Wendy's (WEN +6.7% ) trades higher after the restaurant chain's Q1 report showed signs of efficiency despite the dual challenges of store closings and beef shortages.

CEO Todd Penegor said on today's conference call that the "tight" beef market in the U.S. is seeing customers switch to other items and he expects the shortages to be temporary. As an offset, he also noted that breakfast accounted for 8% of sales in April even with national and local advertising pulled to free up funds for franchisees.

Also of interest, the quick bounceback in international sales from their low point in early April could bode well for the chain's U.S. sales in a couple of weeks as stay-at-home orders are lifted. Of course, those recoveries are relative with the year-to-year comparisons still dismal.