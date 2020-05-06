Aker BP cuts quarterly dividend by two-thirds as oil price falls; maintains 2020 production guidance
May 06, 2020 11:42 AM ETAker BP ASA (DETNF)DETNFBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Aker BP (OTCPK:DETNF) to cut its quarterly dividends by two-thirds due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the fall in crude prices; the company now plans to pay $70.8M in dividends
- Aker BP, which originally planned to increase its payout by another $100M each year until 2023, said its ambition was now to pay “attractive” cash dividends going forward
- Q1 EBITDA rose to $666M from $539M a year ago,
- Maintained its 2020 production of 205,000-220,000 boe/day, despite the Norwegian government’s decision to slash output in effort to bring down global supply.
- Petroleum production stood at a record of 208,100 boe/day, helped by the ramp-up of the Equinor-operated Johan Sverdrup oilfield
