Cellcom -5.9% after prelminary Q1 numbers, debt offering plan

May 06, 2020 11:53 AM ETCellcom Israel Ltd. (CEL)CELBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) is 5.9% lower after it announced preliminary Q1 results and prepared for a debt offering in Israel.
  • Early numbers for Q1 show total revenues of 885M-900M shekels, EBITDA of 235M-245M shekels, operating income of 15M-20M shekels, and a loss of 42M-46M shekels. Preliminary free cash flow was 54M-58M shekels.
  • Those results reflect negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on roaming services and end-user equipment sales, as well on its investment portfolio, the company says.
  • Meanwhile the board instructed the company to prepare for a potential offering of 200M shekels in additional debentures from an existing Series L debentures, and additional Series 4 options in an aggregate amount of 2M shekels.
