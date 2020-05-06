Occidental Petroleum (OXY -7.3% ) is considering refinancing options, exchanging debt and extending maturities, CFO Rob Peterson said on today's earnings conference call.

Debt markets are "absolutely" open to Occidental despite being rated junk, Peterson said, adding that the company currently is not considering selling stock.

On the call, CEO Vicki Hollub praised Icahn-nominated directors on the company's board for their experience with debt exchanges.

Occidental expects $2B in asset sale proceeds in the near future, but asset sales alone will not be enough to cover debt repayments, Hollub said.

The CEO also said Occidental will focus on mitigating base production declines for the forseeable future, with no growth; the company plans to activate just 40 Permian wells during the rest of the year, compared with 80 wells in Q1 alone, and will have two net drill rigs in the Permian, down from 10 rigs in Q1.