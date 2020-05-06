TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) climbs 5.1% as actions it has taken since Q1 end "bring our net financial leverage back in-line with our targeted range and also reinforce the flexibility of our balance sheet as we manage through a highly uncertain environment," said CEO Linda Pace.

The company pursued select asset sales and raised preferred equity on attractive terms, she said.

In May, CGBD issued $50M in series A convertible preferred stock, purchased by an affiliate of Carlyle Group, and used the proceeds to pay down outstanding debt; the preferred pays dividends at a rate of either 7% (paid in cash) or 9% (paid in kind) at the company's option.

Q1 net investment income of 42 cents per share beats the average analyst estimate of 40 cents slipped from 43 cents in Q4 2019.

Q1 total investment income of $50.5M fell from $53.5M in Q4, due to a decrease in interest income primarily due to lower LIBOR, a decrease in income recognized from the acceleration of OID due to lower repayments, and lower total income from Credit Fund.

Previously: TCG BDC NII beats by $0.02, misses on total investment income (May 5)