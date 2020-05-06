The reaction to General Motors (NYSE:GM) squeezing out a Q1 profit amid harsh macroeconomic and COVID-19 conditions is generally favorable. Shares are up 4.28% as analysts dole out advice on how to ride out a tough Q2 and beyond.

Cox Automotive analyst Michelle Krebs: "With a tough first quarter over, GM now needs to focus on restarting plants, rebuilding inventory and selling vehicles. A stronger-than-expected close to April sales provides some optimism that May and beyond will be better for sales. GM needs to restock dealerships with pickup trucks... They have been the strongest segment throughout the COVID-19 crisis, and GM has the lowest supplies among its competitors. That's where the sales and profits are."

Bank of America (Buy rating, price objective of $45): "Cash conservation in 1Q impressive and liquidity bolstered... With aggressive actions to conserve cash, as indicated by the staunched cash burn in the quarter, we estimate GM’s current liquidity levels are sufficient to weather the current crisis, although we believe the company may look to opportunistically shore up more capital."

CFRA analyst Garrett Nelson (Sell rating): "We maintain our 12-month target price of $15, based on a '21 P/E of 5.0x, a discount to GM's five-year mean forward P/E of 6.2x. We lower our adjusted EPS estimates to $0.80 from $2.20 for '20 and to $3.00 from $3.20 for '21. GM posts Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.62 vs. $1.41 (-56.0%), well ahead of the $0.34 consensus."