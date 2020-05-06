TiVo (TIVO +0.8% ) has launched the "first unifying streamer," part of an ongoing pivot from its old role as a DVR provider to a streaming innovator, it says.

The company's TiVo Stream 4K allows users to access live television from preferred partner Sling TV (NASDAQ:DISH) alongside well-known streaming services including Netflix, Prime Video and Google Play, along with the company's own TiVo Plus catalog.

The dongle-type device resembles lightweight hardware such as Roku streaming sticks or Google's Chromecast.

It supports 4K resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos as well as a cloud DVR and voice control via the Google Assistant.

It retails for an intro price of $49.99, $20 off regular price, and comes with a short free trial of Sling TV.