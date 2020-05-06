Barrick Gold (GOLD -4.2% ) tumbles after cutting its full-year gold production forecast after shutting its Porgera mine in Papua New Guinea, now expecting attributable gold production of 4.6M-5M oz. from 4.8M-5.2M oz. previously.

CEO Mark Bristow provided an update on the dispute with the PNG's government during today's earnings conference call: A PNG judge has insisted the mine remain shuttered while the two sides commence "substantive discussions," Barrick has been ordered to return to court on May 8 to report on progress, and the court will appoint a mediator if an agreement has not been reached.

Over the next decade, Barrick still expects to produce ~5M oz./year of gold because COVID-19 so far has caused little impact, as Bristow said the company was able to stockpile inventories of consumables and has managed to shift orders for some key goods from country to country as the virus has spread.