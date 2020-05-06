Palladium One Mining (OTC:NKORF +9.1% ) announces a non-brokered private placement financing to raise gross proceeds of up to C$1.15M via combined flow-through unit and charitable-flow-through unit offering.

The Offering consists of up to 3.1M charity-flow-through units at C$0.13/CFT Unit, and 8.3M flow-through units at C$0.09/FT Unit.

Underlying warrants with the units are exercisable at C$0.13 during the first 12-months after closing of the Offering and thereafter C$0.22

The net proceeds will be used primarily for exploration activities on its Tyko and Disraeli projects