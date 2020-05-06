Endo (NASDAQ:ENDP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 (+3.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $713.62M (-0.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ENDP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.