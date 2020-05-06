Suncor Energy (SU -3.4% ) CEO Mark Little says he sees signs of a slight rise in consumer demand for fuel, but he does not expect a full recovery in the Canadian energy sector until at least 2022.

Shares are lower after the company's surprise 55% dividend cut after 18 years of consecutive annual dividend increases, as it reported a Q1 net loss of $3.53B.

As oil storage tanks fill to near capacity, any rebound in upstream oil production must be led by recovery in the downstream, which means it depends on when governments reopen the economy and consumers feel confident about traveling again, Little said on today's earnings conference call.

CFO Alister Cowan said on the call that he expects Suncor's ~$20B of gross debt will grow by $2B-$3B this year, but the company will break even on a cash flow basis in 2021.

"Although we expect the crude market to substantially recover by 2022, the risk of an extended period of economic uncertainty, translated into weaker commodity prices and higher volatility, remains possible," Little said.