InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.25 (+377.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $74.91M (+9.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, IDCC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.