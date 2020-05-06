Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.35 (+297.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $563.55M (+146.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, VIRT has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.