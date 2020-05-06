Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.46 (+4.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $692.11M (+14.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CRL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.