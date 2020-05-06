A study by the New York Fed suggests that small businesses in areas hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic are not getting a proportionately large share of Paycheck Protection Program loans.

Analyzing data from the first round of PPP loans, the report found that hard-hit areas, such as New York, New Jersey, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, are getting fewer loans than some Mountain and Midwest states on a per-small-business basis.

In New York, the epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S., fewer than 20% of small businesses have been approved to receive PPP loans, while more than 55% of small businesses in Nebraska are expecting PPP funding.

The report shows there's no statistical significance between the severity of the economic impact of COVID-19, measured both in terms of cases and unemployment claims, and the share of small businesses getting PPP loans, after excluding New York and New Jersey.

By industry segment, the analysis found that businesses in the retail trade and accommodation and food services —which were hard-hit by social distancing measures imposed to contain the pandemic — received more PPP funding than industries that likely lost less revenue, such as information, finance and insurance, and educational services.

However, one sector that received disproportionately more PPP funding is construction, even though it's classified as "essential business" in many states, making it potentially less affected by social distancing rules.