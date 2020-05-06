Mettler Toledo (NYSE:MTD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.83 (-6.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $651.78M (-4.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MTD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.