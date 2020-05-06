Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (-6.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $421.14M (-2.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MDRX has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.