Nabors Industries (NBR +3.4% ) rises following Q1 results that include better than expected revenues and adjusted EBITDA of $188M.

Nabors says Q1 net loss results included the impact of the company's review for potential asset impairments of $260M, or $36.86/share.

Q1 free cash flow totaled $8M, but "since the environment has deteriorated materially, we expect our activity levels to decline as compared to our initial expectations."

Separately, Nabors' board has adopted a limited duration shareholder rights plan, which aims to restrict the ability to acquire more than 4.9% of the company's common shares.

Nabors says the move protects it against a loss of the company's U.S. federal net loss carryforwards and other tax assets that may be used to reduce future U.S. federal income tax obligations.