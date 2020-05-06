Energizer (NYSE:ENR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.36 (+80.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $587.02M (+5.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ENR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.