Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$2.42 vs. $12.10 in 1Q19 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.58M vs. $801M in 1Q19.

Over the last 2 years, ARNA has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.