FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.48 (+9.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $72.58M (+204.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, FGEN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.