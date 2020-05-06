Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.69 (+15.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $164.76M (+18.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PCTY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.