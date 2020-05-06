Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$3.17 (+5.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.81M (+497.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SAGE has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.