Raymond James hikes American Eagle (AEO +2.1% ) to an Outperform rating after having the retailer slotted at Market Perform. The firm forecasts AEO has the liquidity to operate with stores closed for the next 12 months if needed.

"More importantly, we believe AEO’s decision to issue convertible debt at this time is a huge signal of strength, that will play out in substantial market share gains as the company utilizes its cash rich position to take advantage of practically an entire industry that is cash poor. AEO should ultimately prove to be a market share consolidator in a post COVID-19 world."

RJ assigns a price target of $10 to American Eagle.