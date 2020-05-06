Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.34 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $125.13M (+11.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ALRM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.