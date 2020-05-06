FLIR Systems +9% on Q1 results; withdraws FY20 guidance

May 06, 2020 1:19 PM ETTeledyne FLIR, LLC (FLIR)FLIRBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • FLIR Systems (FLIR +9.8%) on Q1 results, revenues were $450.9M (+1.4% Y/Y); Bookings $502M; book-to-bill ratio of 1.11; and ended quarter with Backlog at $859.3M (+2.8% Y/Y).
  • Industrial Technologies revenue $276.42M (+1.9% Y/Y); and Defense Technologies revenue $174.51M (+0.7% Y/Y).
  • Q1 Gross margin declined by 394 bps to 48.6%; and adj. gross margin declined by 252 bps to 50.9%.
  • Operating margin declined by 1,191 bps to 6.3%; and Adj. operating margin declined by 516 bps to 16.7%.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $50.87M, compared to $55.51M a year ago.
  • During the quarter company invested $150M to repurchase ~4.1M shares at an average price of $36.46/share. Company has paused its share repurchase activity for the foreseeable future.
  • Due to the uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, company has withdrawn its FY20 guidance.
  • Previously: FLIR Systems EPS in-line, beats on revenue (May 6)
  • Previously: FLIR Systems declares $0.17 dividend (May 6)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.