FLIR Systems +9% on Q1 results; withdraws FY20 guidance
May 06, 2020 1:19 PM ETTeledyne FLIR, LLC (FLIR)FLIRBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- FLIR Systems (FLIR +9.8%) on Q1 results, revenues were $450.9M (+1.4% Y/Y); Bookings $502M; book-to-bill ratio of 1.11; and ended quarter with Backlog at $859.3M (+2.8% Y/Y).
- Industrial Technologies revenue $276.42M (+1.9% Y/Y); and Defense Technologies revenue $174.51M (+0.7% Y/Y).
- Q1 Gross margin declined by 394 bps to 48.6%; and adj. gross margin declined by 252 bps to 50.9%.
- Operating margin declined by 1,191 bps to 6.3%; and Adj. operating margin declined by 516 bps to 16.7%.
- Net cash provided by operating activities was $50.87M, compared to $55.51M a year ago.
- During the quarter company invested $150M to repurchase ~4.1M shares at an average price of $36.46/share. Company has paused its share repurchase activity for the foreseeable future.
- Due to the uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, company has withdrawn its FY20 guidance.
