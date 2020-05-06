Nasdaq gains, bolstered by tech's advance

The Nasdaq holds climbs 1.1% , helped by tech stocks that are faring well as much of the U.S. is still staying home.

Meanwhile, the Dow and S&P 500 fluctuate between small gains and small losses as investors wade through the latest corporate earnings and try to figure out how the economy will develop.

The S&P edges up 0.1% , and the Dow slips 0.1% .

With the U.S. Treasury set to flood the market with new debt to pay for stimulus programs, the 10-year Treasury yield rises 6 basis points to 0.72%.

Crude oil falls 4.7% to $23.40 per barrel; gold declines 1.3% to $1,688.40 per ounce.

Information technology ( +1.4% ), communications services ( +0.5% ), and consumer discretionary ( +0.4% ) rise the most among S&P 500 industry sectors, and utilities ( -2.2% ), financials ( -1.6% ), and energy ( -1.7% ) pull down the most.

In overseas markets, the Stoxx Europe 600 closed down 0.4% , U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up 0.1% , Germany's DAX sank 1.2% , and France's CAC 40 fell 1.2% .