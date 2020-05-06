Nasdaq gains, bolstered by tech's advance

The Nasdaq holds climbs 1.1%, helped by tech stocks that are faring well as much of the U.S. is still staying home.
Meanwhile, the Dow and S&P 500 fluctuate between small gains and small losses as investors wade through the latest corporate earnings and try to figure out how the economy will develop.
The S&P edges up 0.1%, and the Dow slips 0.1%.
With the U.S. Treasury set to flood the market with new debt to pay for stimulus programs, the 10-year Treasury yield rises 6 basis points to 0.72%.
Crude oil falls 4.7% to $23.40 per barrel; gold declines 1.3% to $1,688.40 per ounce.
Information technology (+1.4%), communications services (+0.5%), and consumer discretionary (+0.4%) rise the most among S&P 500 industry sectors, and utilities (-2.2%), financials (-1.6%), and energy (-1.7%) pull down the most.
In overseas markets, the Stoxx Europe 600 closed down 0.4%, U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up 0.1%, Germany's DAX sank 1.2%, and France's CAC 40 fell 1.2%.
U.S. Dollar Index rises 0.4% to 100.06.