Peacock, the new streaming service from NBCUniversal (CMCSA -1.4% ), will be available on Apple (AAPL +1.5% ) devices at its July 15 launch.

That includes full integration on iPhone, iPad, (the remaining) iPod Touches, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD. Customers can use Siri to search for Peacock content.

At launch the service will offer a free tier with more than 7,500 hours of content; it will also feature Peacock Premium ($4.99/month, more than 15,000 hours) and that can be upgraded to ad-free for another $5/month.

Peacock's early preview rolled out to existing Xfinity X1 and Flex customers for free last month.