KAR Auction Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 06, 2020 1:20 PM ETKAR Auction Services, Inc. (KAR)KARBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- KAR Auction (NYSE:KAR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (-80.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $632.59M (-39.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KAR has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.