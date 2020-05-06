TEGNA Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 06, 2020 1:20 PM ETTEGNA Inc. (TGNA)TGNABy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.43 (+48.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $684M (+32.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TGNA has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.