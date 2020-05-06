SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.03 vs. $0.00 in 1Q19 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $69.18M (+14.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SAIL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward.