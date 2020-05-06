BTIG says it's keeping a Neutral on Cheesecake Factory (CAKE -0.5% ) off its expectations that the chain will have a longer sales downturn than other concepts given its dependence on malls and retail centers that will likely be among the last venues to return to normal traffic.

"We believe management's efforts to reduce costs will position the company to survive and take share when things normalize but also expect a slower sales recovery this year given its mall dependency and reduced earnings power longer-term from the expensive financing the company secured last month," warns analyst Peter Saleh.

CAKE's off-premises sales growth is seen as encouraging, although sales trends are lagging other casual dining concepts.