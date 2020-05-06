GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.34 (-385.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $119.1M (-50.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GPRO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.