Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.89 (-30.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.41B (+1.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, POST has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.