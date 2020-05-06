CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.05 (+37.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.76M (+46.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CYRX has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.