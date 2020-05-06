BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.28 (-145.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $258.43M (-11.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BJRI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.