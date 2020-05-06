PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (-29.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $241.6M (-1.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PRAA has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.