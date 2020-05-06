ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.95 (-30.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.57B (+57.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, VIAC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward.