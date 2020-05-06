AmerisourceBergen Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
May 06, 2020 1:37 PM ETAmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC)ABCBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.27 (+7.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $45.9B (+6.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ABC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.