Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) gains 4.1% after announcing cost initiatives that are expected to produce at least $400M of savings over the next 12 months, in addition to its expense synergy plan.

Remains on track to achieve at least $125M in annual run-rate revenue synergies and at least $350M in annual run-rate expense synergies from its merger with TSYS.

Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.58 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.53 and increased from $1.34 in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 adjusted net revenue of $1.73B vs. $1.74B consensus and roughly flat Y/Y.

Q1 adjusted operating margin expanded 300 basis points to 39.0%.

