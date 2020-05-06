Stericycle Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 06, 2020 1:43 PM ETStericycle, Inc. (SRCL)SRCLBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.60 (+5.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $793.27M (-4.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SRCL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.