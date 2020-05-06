Middleby Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 06, 2020 1:48 PM ETThe Middleby Corporation (MIDD)MIDDBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.29 (-6.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $677.37M (-1.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MIDD has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.