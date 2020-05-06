The New York Times Co. (NYSE:NYT) is up 6.8% after its Q1 results topped consensus on top and bottom lines, as subscription successes outweighed an industrywide slump in ads.

Adjusted EPS dropped to $0.17 from a year-ago $0.20, but easily cleared the Street's bar.

And revenues rose 1% to $443.6M. Subscription revenue rose 5.4% to $285.4M; Ad revenue slid 15.2% to $106.1M; and other revenues rose 20.6% to $52.1M.

Total subscriptions ended the quarter at 5.841M. Paid digital-only subs rose by a net 1.399M Y/Y (and rose by a net 587,000 from last quarter) to just over 5M. Of the 587K net adds, 468,000 came from the digital news product and 119,000 from the ancillary Cooking, Crossword and audio products.

The company's business model "is very well positioned to ride out this storm and thrive in a post-pandemic world. We’ve seen historic audience levels and an unprecedented rate of subscriber growth as well as real pressure on advertising revenue," says CEO Mark Thompson.

Liquidity was $686.9M as of March 29; it has a $250M revolving credit line through 2024, currently undrawn.

For Q2, it's expecting subscription revenues to rose by mid- to high single digits year-over-year, with digital-only subs up in the high 20s. Ad revenues are expected to fall 50-55% (digital ads down 40-45%) due to pandemic impact. Other revenues will fall about 10%.

Meanwhile, operating costs will be flat or drop in low single digits as the company defers nonessential spending.

