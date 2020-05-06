While much of financial sector lights up red in this afternoon's trading, private equity firms and business development companies providing respites of green.

Ares Management (ARES +7.8% ) and KKR (KKR +3.8% ), both of which reported Q1 earnings this morning, are leading the pack of PE firms.

In BDCs, the biggest gainers include Gladstone Capital (GLAD +9.6% ), BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC +7.7% ), Horizon Technology (HRZN +6.5% ), Monroe Capital (MRCC +5.9% ), TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG +4.8% ), Gladstone Investment (GAIN +5.3% ), Oaktree Strategic Income (OCSI +5.0% ), and Ares Capital (ARCC +5.1% ).

Related ETFs: PSP, BIZD