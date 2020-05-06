While much of financial sector lights up red in this afternoon's trading, private equity firms and business development companies providing respites of green.
Ares Management (ARES +7.8%) and KKR (KKR +3.8%), both of which reported Q1 earnings this morning, are leading the pack of PE firms.
In BDCs, the biggest gainers include Gladstone Capital (GLAD +9.6%), BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC +7.7%), Horizon Technology (HRZN +6.5%), Monroe Capital (MRCC +5.9%), TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG +4.8%), Gladstone Investment (GAIN +5.3%), Oaktree Strategic Income (OCSI +5.0%), and Ares Capital (ARCC +5.1%).