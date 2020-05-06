Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.46 (-52.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.74B (-2.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PWR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.