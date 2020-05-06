Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is C$0.73 (-9.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$12.64B (-1.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ENB has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.