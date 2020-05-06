Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.94 (-55.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.19B (-22.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BKNG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 18 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward.