First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (+148.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $560.05M (+5.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, FSLR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.